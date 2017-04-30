× ‘Toys for Cops’ Drive Help Kids in Need

NANTICOKE — People stopped by the West Side Playground in Nanticoke Sunday to drop off new and unwrapped toys for kids in need.

Valley With A Heart sponsored the “Toys for Cops” drive. People showed up with bags of toys that police will then give out to kids.

“I think it’s awesome! I think it’s great to see everybody get together and provide toys for kids that are in need. Somebody obviously put a lot of time and effort into this. It’s nice to see,” said Dallas Police Officer Allen Guiney.

Nearly $4,000 worth of toys were donated at the Toys for Cops event.