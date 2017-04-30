Motorcycle Ride Helps Vets and Pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON -- It was a mix of motorcycles and man's best friend today in Kingston.

Wyoming Valley West Middle School held the second annual Vets 'N' Pets Motorcycle Run.

The 60-mile ride shines a spotlight on pets in need of adoption as well as veterans in need.

The ride finished up at Murphy's Pub in Swoyersville, where they had food and drinks for everyone as well as pets for adoption.

All of the money raised will benefit the Blue Chip Animal Farm Refuge, the VA Voluntary Services, and the Wyoming Valley West Middle School.