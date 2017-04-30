Motorcycle Ride Helps Vets and Pets

Posted 6:58 pm, April 30, 2017, by

KINGSTON -- It was a mix of motorcycles and man's best friend today in Kingston.

Wyoming Valley West Middle School held the second annual Vets 'N' Pets Motorcycle Run.

The 60-mile ride shines a spotlight on pets in need of adoption as well as veterans in need.

The ride finished up at Murphy's Pub in Swoyersville, where they had food and drinks for everyone as well as pets for adoption.

All of the money raised will benefit the Blue Chip Animal Farm Refuge, the VA Voluntary Services, and the Wyoming Valley West Middle School.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s