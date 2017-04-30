We'll take you to Wyoming County for an action packed mentored youth turkey hunt with a first time hunter. Plus, we've got the first clue for you in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest.
Mentored Youth Turkey Hunt & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #1
-
E.T. Custom Turkey Calls & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #2
-
Grand Prize Boat Description & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #3
-
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Rules
-
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2017
-
Mentored Youth Trout Day
-
-
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Upland Game Bird Hunt
-
What Do You See in This Girl’s Fishing Trip Selfie?
-
Outdoor Sportsman’s Expo Comes to Lycoming Mall
-
Hundreds Gather for Northeast Regional Coyote Hunt
-
Boy Scouts Go Fishing on Frozen Lake in Monroe County
-
-
In Your Neighborhood
-
Anglers Prepare for Trout Season in the Poconos
-
Armed Thief Hits Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre