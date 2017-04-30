You can win a 17 foot Crestliner jet fishing boat in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy contest. Here are some of the rules of the contest.
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Rules
-
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2017
-
Area Vendors Featured at The Great American Outdoor Show
-
Warm Weather Makes for Messy Ice Fishing
-
Folks Flock to the Great American Outdoor Show
-
First Day of Trout Stocking in the Poconos
-
-
Winners Announced: Home & Backyard 2017 Philadelphia Flower Show Road Trip Contest
-
Blighted Property Demolished to Make Room for Boat Ramp in Renovo
-
Wild Brook Trout Fishing with PA’s Wild Trout
-
Boy Scouts Go Fishing on Frozen Lake in Monroe County
-
Aussie Widower Looking for ‘Fishing Mate’ Reels in Thousands of Applicants
-
-
Anglers Prepare for Trout Season in the Poconos
-
Firefighter Pleads No Contest to Wilkes-Barre Township Arson
-
Fishing for Flathead Catfish with Outlaw Guide Service