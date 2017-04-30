Grand Prize Boat Description & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #3

Posted 7:01 pm, April 30, 2017, by

We'll visit with Chad Hall, of Hall's Marine of Muncy, to take a look at the Crestliner jet fishing boat that one lucky viewer will win in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy contest. Plus, we'll give you the third clue in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s