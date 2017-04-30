We'll travel to Schuylkill County to visit with Ed Terefencko, owner of E.T. Custom Turkey Calls. Plus, we'll give you the second clue in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy contest.
E.T. Custom Turkey Calls & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #2
-
Grand Prize Boat Description & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #3
-
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2017
-
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Rules
-
Johnny V Custom Lures
-
Buffalo Valley Game Calls Product Giveaway
-
-
TOP Calls Product Giveaway
-
Johnny V Custom Lures Product Giveaway
-
Tom’s Custom Baits Product Giveaway
-
Armed Thief Hits Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre
-
Turkey Hill Robbed in Stroudsburg
-
-
Wild Brook Trout Fishing with PA’s Wild Trout
-
Fishing for Flathead Catfish with Outlaw Guide Service
-
PA’s Wild Trout #2