× Crime Spree Across Northern Tier Ends with Man Behind Bars

WYOMING COUNTY — It took several days for police to catch the man they say was responsible for a crime spree that spanned the northern tier counties and ended with an arrest in Wilkes-Barre.

Troopers say Joseph Parkhurst, 32, of Stevensville robbed a gas station in Wyoming County Thursday at knifepoint. Then he held up a Dollar General on Route 29 near Tunkhannock. That led to a high-speed chase with state police. The trooper’s cruiser was damaged during the pursuit and Parkhurst got away.

According to state police, Parkhurst wrecked the vehicle he was in and stole a pickup truck in Monroe Township in Wyoming County. After an attempted robbery in Bradford County, troopers said he abandoned the truck and stole another vehicle outside a store in Susquehanna County.

Troopers said he was finally caught in Wilkes-Barre Saturday afternoon.

Parkhurst is locked up in Wyoming County.