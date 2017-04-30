× Baseball Benefit for Student Battling Leukemia

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — A community in Luzerne County took to the diamond and ran some bases to help one of its own.

Friends and family of senior Nanticoke baseball player Aaron Kreitzer came together Sunday to play ball and raise money to help him as he battles leukemia.

The event took place at Hanover Area High School, where Aaron’s father Brian is a teacher.

T-Shirts were also sold, and all the money raised will go towards Aaron’s fight against leukemia.