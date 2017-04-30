5K Color Run Benefits St. Jude’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON -- Hundreds of people showed up Sunday for Kingston's first 5k color run.

People turned out to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital while adding a bit of brightness to this otherwise, cloudy day.

The event was organized by King's College student Lindsay Denion, who hosted the event through the Music Gives program held by Firefly Music Festival.

"I just thought that this would be a great way for me to get involved in something that I've never done before, so I was really, really excited to try," Denion said.

It took 37 hours to make the colorful powder that was thrown at runners throughout the race.

There were raffles, music, and refreshments in addition to the big color throwing ceremony at the end of the race.