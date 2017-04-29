WBS Penguins Set for Winner-Take-All Game 5 With P-Bruins

After the Bruins took Game 4, 4-2 in the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, the Penguins and Bruins are set for a winner-take-all Game 5 Sunday at 3:00 PM in Wilkes-Barre Township.

