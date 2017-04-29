SUV Plows into Barber Shop in Scranton

SCRANTON — A crash ended with a car inside a barber shop in downtown Scranton.
An SUV went through the front window of Guy’s Barber Shop on Spruce Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.
A second car jumped the curb and ended up on the sidewalk.
There is no word if anyone was hurt.
Police are investigating what led to the crash.
41.406663 -75.661674
2 comments
Galen Gibbons
A local hard-working business having such a miss-hap, what a shame! I hope the driver has plenty of insurance to pay for the damage and loss of business; too many drivers on the road with insufficient insurance or no insurance at all.
Mad Dog
It’s Saturday night in the Valley. Take one guess what led to the crash.