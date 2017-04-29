SUV Plows into Barber Shop in Scranton

Posted 11:07 pm, April 29, 2017, by

SCRANTON — A crash ended with a car inside a barber shop in downtown Scranton.

An SUV went through the front window of Guy’s Barber Shop on Spruce Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.

A second car jumped the curb and ended up on the sidewalk.

There is no word if anyone was hurt.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

