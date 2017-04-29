Sampling Brews on the Mountain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A festival in Scranton this weekend let people try out a wide selection of craft brews.

The Electric City Brewfest was in full swing at Montage Mountain on Saturday. It featured more than 100 varieties of craft beers from local breweries as well as others from across the country.

The fest, which kicked off Friday had more than just beer. There was an expanded outdoor food court area with lots of local cuisine and local vendors like Electric City Tattoo and Cigars on State.

Officials with Montage say they have events planned on the mountain throughout the season.

Attendees were able to chat with brewers, enjoy some live music, and more.