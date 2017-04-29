Rallies in Scranton Demand President Trump Fulfill Campaign Promises

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Holding signs reading “Drain the swamp,” about a dozen people were on Courthouse Square in Scranton to protest corruption in government.

People who already thought President Donald Trump had not done enough in his first 100 days in office are now worried about what the rest of his first term could bring.

“Watching what I am seeing taking place and the sort of things that are being paraded and celebrated by the people that voted for him as successes, and quite frankly, I am concerned about my country,” said Michael Hodgson of Lancaster.

Represent NEPA is a local chapter of a national campaign called Represent Us that focuses on corruption in state government but also is concerned about problems in the federal government, including the executive branch.

“We had a promise to drain the swamp, and it's something that this group has been working on for years, and it really hasn't been an effective draining of the swamp yet,” said Peter Ouellette of Pittston.

A few hours later, even more protesters on Adams Avenue voiced their concerns about possible military action against North Korea, repeal of Obamacare, and other parts of the Trump agenda.

“It's funny people still fall for this kind of stuff because this is the biggest and deepest and dirtiest swamp that we have ever had. There are more billionaires in this cabinet than ever in history,” said Joe Biscotto of Pittston.

The rallies were held on two different spots on Courthouse Square, both organizations believe Donald Trump's promise to drain the swamp hasn't been fulfilled yet.

“Well I think at least everybody wants a government both at the state level that represents them and that pays attention to their needs and concerns,” said Hodgson.

Organizers with Represent Us plan to have more rallies in our area. They are pushing for President Trump to reform Washington politics, something they don't believe he's even started to achieve in his first 100 days.