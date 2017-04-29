President Trump Returns to Pennsylvania on 100th Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- It felt just like election season as thousands of people lined up outside the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg to see the president deliver a speech on his 100th day in office.

Some people arrived as early as 1 a.m. to have a chance to see the president in person.

The rally will take place at just about the same time as the White House Correspondents Dinner. For a lot of people who waited outside, it means a lot seeing the president spend his time here in Pennsylvania instead of in Washington.

"That just hit my heart because he's very appreciative and he doesn't forget who helped get him elected," said Paula Gavlick of Berwick. "He could have gone anywhere tonight, especially down in Washington, but he purposely skipped that event and it means a lot to me, and I'm sure everyone standing in line here and everyone who supported him."

Nick Valle and his friend Rich drove from Pottsville. It's Nick's seventh Donald Trump rally.

"It shows that he actually cares about us, too. He gives back. We gave to him by giving him Pennsylvania as a win so he comes back," Valle said. "This is his second time because he came to Hershey as the president-elect, so he really shows that he cares about us, too."

While plenty of people came out to the farm show complex for the rally, just across the street was another rally uniting people against what they call "Trump's 100 Days of Broken Promises."

Dozens met up across the street from the farm show complex to point out issues with the current administration. They even featured speakers from throughout the Democratic party here in Pennsylvania and continued with a march through Harrisburg.

Gail Coddington is originally from Schuylkill County. She tells Newswatch 16 the president's first 100 days aren't anything to celebrate.

"He has accomplished nothing except executive orders and to go to Florida on taxpayers' money and that's all he has done," Coddington said.

President Trump is scheduled to speak at 7:30 p.m.