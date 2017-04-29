This historic building in Carbondale housed offices of the D and H Railroad from 1927-1960. It then became home to Ben-Mar Restaurant in the 60's and continues to be one of Carbondale's most popular places to dine...Nikki's at Ben Mar. Chef Dominic prepares his signature dish, Chicken a la Nikki, named after his son. Chef Dominic of Nikki's at Ben-Mar will be a featured chef at the fundraiser for The Women's Resource Center at Great Chef's 27 Fire and Ice.
Nikki’s at the Ben-Mar: Chicken a la Nikki
-
‘Chicken Whisperer’ Comes to Central Pennsylvania
-
Free Cone Day 2017
-
Royal Scallops
-
Pittston Family Devastated by Fire Needs Helping Hands
-
Meet The RailRiders 2017
-
-
Students Learn about Maple Syrup at Montour Preserve
-
More Holes Open on Property of Family Who Nearly Lost Home
-
Riverside Community Remembering Former Football Player, Former Coach
-
Marketplace at Steamtown Hosts Petting Zoo
-
Hilarious Dad Wets Himself to Make 6-Year-Old Daughter Feel Better After Accident
-
-
After-School Programs Struggling After Blizzard
-
Crotti’s on Ash – Amazing Antipasto
-
Official Arrested for Drunk Driving Blames ‘Damn Chicken Nuggets’