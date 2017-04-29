Nikki’s at the Ben-Mar: Chicken a la Nikki

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This historic building in Carbondale housed offices of the D and H Railroad from 1927-1960. It then became home to Ben-Mar Restaurant in the 60's and continues to be one of Carbondale's most popular places to dine...Nikki's at Ben Mar. Chef Dominic prepares his signature dish, Chicken a la Nikki, named after his son. Chef Dominic of Nikki's at Ben-Mar will be a featured chef at the fundraiser for The Women's Resource Center at Great Chef's 27 Fire and Ice.