Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Tractor Trailer

April 29, 2017

GREENE TOWNSHIP — A man is dead after a motorcycle and tractor trailer collided in Pike County.

According to state police, Drew Forlini, 46, of Newfoundland, was riding his motorcycle on Route 507 near Greentown around 5 p.m. Friday. A tractor trailer pulled out from the Interstate 84 exit ramp in front of the motorcycle, and the motorcycle hit the truck.

Forlini was pronounced dead at the hospital. Troopers said he was wearing a helmet.

State police are investigating.

