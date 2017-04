Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A run and walk through the park in Scranton raised money for an organization that helps children.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Moonlight Walk/Run at Nay Aug Park Saturday night where 192 runners and 97 walkers took part.

All the money raised goes to help the Children's Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania, which helps victims of child abuse.

Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride emceed the event.