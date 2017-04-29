Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2017

Posted 6:30 pm, April 29, 2017, by

WNEP’s “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” and Hall’s Marine of Muncy have teamed up to give away a Crestliner 1700 Storm jet fishing boat (approximate value: $16,245).

This package includes:

  • 40 horsepower Mercury Jet motor
  • Custom trailor
  • 45 lb. Motorguide trolling motor
  • Lowrance Hook 3x fish finder

Who Can Enter?

Everyone can enter!

How Do I Play:

Watch Pennsylvania Outdoor Life. Identify the fishing equipment or lure in the clue.

Three clues will be given each program but you only need two correct clues to enter.

When you’ve collected any two clues, CLICK HERE TO ENTER.

When Can I Get Clues?

  • Sunday, April 30 @ 6:30pm
  • Sunday, May 7 @ 6:30pm
  • Sunday, May 14 @ 6:30pm

The winner will be announced on “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” on Sunday, May 21 at 6:30pm.

Contest Requirements:

  • You must be 18 years or older to claim the prize.
  • You must enter on-line.
  • Entries will be accepted from Sunday, April 30, 2017 beginning at 7pm until midnight on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
  • You can enter once a day.
  • Complete contest rules can be found HERE.
  • The winner is responsible for all taxes, titles and transfers.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s