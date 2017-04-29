Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WNEP’s “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” and Hall’s Marine of Muncy have teamed up to give away a Crestliner 1700 Storm jet fishing boat (approximate value: $16,245).

This package includes:

40 horsepower Mercury Jet motor

Custom trailor

45 lb. Motorguide trolling motor

Lowrance Hook 3x fish finder

Who Can Enter?

Everyone can enter!

How Do I Play:

Watch Pennsylvania Outdoor Life. Identify the fishing equipment or lure in the clue.

Three clues will be given each program but you only need two correct clues to enter.

When you’ve collected any two clues, CLICK HERE TO ENTER.

When Can I Get Clues?

Sunday, April 30 @ 6:30pm

Sunday, May 7 @ 6:30pm

Sunday, May 14 @ 6:30pm

The winner will be announced on “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” on Sunday, May 21 at 6:30pm.

Contest Requirements: