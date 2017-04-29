Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2017

WNEP’s “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” and Hall’s Marine of Muncy have teamed up to give away a Crestliner 1700 Storm jet fishing boat (approximate value: $16,245).
This package includes:
- 40 horsepower Mercury Jet motor
- Custom trailor
- 45 lb. Motorguide trolling motor
- Lowrance Hook 3x fish finder
Who Can Enter?
Everyone can enter!
How Do I Play:
Watch Pennsylvania Outdoor Life. Identify the fishing equipment or lure in the clue.
Three clues will be given each program but you only need two correct clues to enter.
When you’ve collected any two clues, CLICK HERE TO ENTER.
When Can I Get Clues?
- Sunday, April 30 @ 6:30pm
- Sunday, May 7 @ 6:30pm
- Sunday, May 14 @ 6:30pm
The winner will be announced on “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” on Sunday, May 21 at 6:30pm.
Contest Requirements:
- You must be 18 years or older to claim the prize.
- You must enter on-line.
- Entries will be accepted from Sunday, April 30, 2017 beginning at 7pm until midnight on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
- You can enter once a day.
- Complete contest rules can be found HERE.
- The winner is responsible for all taxes, titles and transfers.