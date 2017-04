Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A group in Luzerne County wanted to make sure as many children in the area would be able to enjoy taking a bike ride.

The CSC SuperCyclers, a division of Leadership Wilkes-Barre, presented the Children's Service Center in Wilkes-Barre and Nanticoke with all the necessities for some summertime fun: two sheds, two dozen bikes with helmets to match, volleyball nets, and more.

There was also a safety demonstration from a police officer.