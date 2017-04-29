× Breast Cancer Symposium at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

SCRANTON — A special conference in Scranton focused on people with stage 4 breast cancer.

Susan G. Komen of Northeastern Pennsylvania organized its first ever symposium at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine on Saturday.

Patients with metastatic breast cancer call themselves “Forever Fighters” because while advanced breast cancer can be treated, it can’t be cured.

The program included updates from doctors and researchers on the latest treatments.

Participants say it’s inspiring to have a program like this in their own hometown.

“It was time for Susan G. Komen to bring something like this to the public, and it would not be possible without having two very strong Forever Fighters come forward and say this is something that they wanted to work with us on,” said Dolly Woody, Susan G. Komen of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Just to get the word out, to raise awareness of metastatic breast cancer, and that we need more funds for research,” said Suzanne O’Hara of Wyoming.

“Having all this right here in our local area, it’s so valuable. I mean, why would we drive down the turnpike if we have a medical college here and people to bring this information to us?” Judi Mozeleski of Carbondale said.

The event included a panel moderated by Newswatch 16’s Julie Sidoni.

Organizers hope to make this a yearly event.