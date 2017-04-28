WBS Penguins vs Providence game four

Posted 10:50 pm, April 28, 2017, by

The Penguins played Providence in game four of the opening round of the Calder Cup playoffs.  Penguins with a chance to close out the Bruins in four games.  But, Providence scored three goals in the first period to win 4-2.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

