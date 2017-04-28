Boston Family Pushing to Name April the Giraffe’s Calf after Late Son

BOSTON, M.A. — One family from Boston is pushing to have April the Giraffe’s calf named after their late son, Gio Maggiore, who passed away of heart failure.

Gio was hooked by the livestream as they waited for April to give birth. He would watch it in his final days.

WCVB reports Gio was laid to rest the day April had her calf.

His name is a finalist to name the calf.

“I think he’d love it,” Maya Maggiore said. “I think he’d be absolutely amazed. He loved to share his story.”

Here are the top 10 most popular names for April’s male calf in alphabetical order:

Allysa’s Choice Apollo Geoffrey Gio Harpur Noah Ollie Patch Patches Unity

Do you want to help select the name? Vote, HERE. Each vote costs $1.

The park said they’d select a winner on April 30, at 6 p.m. ET. They’ll announce the name (tentatively) on May 1.