Voters React to President Trump 99 Days After He Takes Office

WYOMING— Friday marked 99 days since President Donald Trump took office and it had people talking politics at the Avenue Diner.

Voters in Luzerne County helped Trump win Pennsylvania in November and they still feel pretty positive about their newly elected leader.

Some lifelong democrats said back in November they went red for the first time.

“My father would probably roll over in his grave if he heard I had switched over to republican, but I just liked what I heard,” Trump voter Jim Tighe said.

Tighe said he still feels confident about his decision. He said in the past 99 days, Trump has proven himself and voters have proven they won’t always toe party lines.

“It shows government that we’re not only locked into a party, but we’re locked into people also,” Tighe said.

Others, like Trump voter Jason Santee, said at first he thought Trump was a joke. However, after a while, he started to believe Trump could really change the country.

In 99 days, Santee said Trump has done what he can despite all of the gridlock in Washington.

“I don’t think 100 days is nearly enough. I think they’re still battling between each other, you know it’s ridiculous,” Santee said.

No matter which side of the aisle you’re on, there’s no denying the Avenue Diner has had a seat at the table for history.

Former President Barack Obama sat at the counter and had a slice of pie a few years back and Diane Sawyer interviewed people about President Trump’s victory.

“It’s put a small town like Wyoming, Exeter, West Pittston back on the map. We do have a say in some other things as well,” Owner of the Avenue Diner, Dave Krappa said.

More than anything, these Trump voters said we need to just give the president a break.

“It’s 100 days, I mean let’s see what happens in four years,” Tighe said.

The Avenue Diner hopes to host President Trump at some point in the next four years as well.