Tractor Trailer Crash Closes Ramp in Luzerne County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A tractor trailer crash closed a ramp on the interstate in Luzerne County.

It happened on the ramp from Interstate 81 south to Interstate 80 west just after 2 a.m. on Friday.

State police say the driver may have been going too fast, and his load shifted, flipping the truck that was hauling construction debris.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

Crews say it could take hours to clean up that crash in Luzerne County.