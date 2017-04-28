Rides at the Ready

A free program that’s like “Uber” but for the elderly is about to launch in our area. However, there’s one little glitch with this free transport service that you might be able to help solve.

The upcoming “Need A Ride” program could really use volunteer drivers.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the new project Friday that has partnered Friends of the Poor with Leadership Lackawanna County.

Once the “Need A Ride” program secures enough drivers, it plans to launch in Lackawanna County this June.

Click here to learn all of the details on the program, who it serves and how you can volunteer!

 

