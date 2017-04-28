× Pets Perish after Warning Homeowner of Fire

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP – Some family pets died after warning the homeowner of a fire Friday morning in Lycoming County.

Firefighters were called to the home on Kepner Hill Road in Muncy Creek Township, near Muncy, just after 5 a.m.

According to a firefighter on the scene, one person lived in the home. The homeowner says his dogs alerted him to the fire in the basement.

The dogs died.

Firefighters say the owner also had about $100,000 worth of comic books in the home, but he was only able to save one of them.

Firefighters believe an electrical problem may have started the fire.