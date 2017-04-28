Manhunt for Individuals Wanted in Hazleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLEY -- Helicopters loomed overhead in Luzerne County, while officers from several different departments searched on the ground for three men, after they allegedly fired a gun at another car in Hazleton.

Police warned the community that Alajan De La Cruz-Gross, Scarly Hiciano-Rivera and Cesar Joel Brito Polanco were potentially armed and dangerous. The three allegedly blocked the street at the corner of Lincoln Street and 12th Street in Hazleton Wednesday, and fired a shot into someone's car.

According to investigators, Brito Polanco, who allegedly fired the gun, turned himself into police around noon on Friday.

Alajan De La Cruz-Gross and his car were spotted by police in Wilkes-Barre Township shortly thereafter. That led to a chase and even a manhunt in several wooded areas before police apprehended Gross, along with two other unidentified men, under the Ashley Presbyterian Church in Ashley.

"The cooperation we got was really excellent," said Ashley Borough Police Chief David Fedorczyk. "We had officers here from Nanticoke, Hanover township, Wilkes-Barre City police and everything really fell into place with this chaotic situation."

Brandon Connelly couldn't believe what happened right in front of his own home.

"I used to play over there," he said. "I used to play tag and relax there when I was a kid."

Ray Grohowski lives right next to the church where Gross was found.

"I'm glad they caught him," he added. "It makes a little safer neighborhood for us."

While two of those men have been arraigned, police are still on the lookout for that the third suspect, Scarly Hiciano-Rivera . If you have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to call Hazleton Police.