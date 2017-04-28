Bucknell offensive tackle Julie'n Davenport is ready to take the big jump from Patriot League performer to a job in the NFL. the Draft is this weekend and Davenport expects to be drafted in the later rounds with his raw, athletic talent being the lure.
Julie’n Davenport ready for NFL
-
Bucknell’s Julie’n Davenport Ready for NFL Draft
-
Bucknell’s Davenport Confident Ahead of NFL Draft
-
Bucknell basketball ready for Lehigh
-
Bucknell Bison Leave for Buffalo
-
NFL Approves Raiders’ Move to Las Vegas
-
-
Matt McGloin Looking For A New Home In The NFL As Unrestricted Free Agent
-
Former Pittsburgh Steeler Yancey Thigpen on Hand at Wyoming Valley Mall
-
Playing Cards To Feature Local History
-
Bucknell women’s basketball
-
Lehigh Hands Bucknell First Patriot League Loss, 82-71
-
-
Bucknell Women Undefeated at Home
-
Loyola, Md @ Bucknell Men’s basketball
-
Lehigh vs Bucknell women