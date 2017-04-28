× Iron Horse Movie Bistro Opens in Scranton

SCRANTON — Movie lovers got in line Friday morning in downtown Scranton for the grand opening of a new kind of movie theater.

The first movies started at the Iron Horse Movie Bistro around 11 a.m.

A few dozen people came in for the early showings. The owners expect it to be busy Friday night.

Some folks stopped in when the theater opened to reserve seats for upcoming showings or just to get a look at the renovated theater.

This spot is the former home of Marquee Theater. The new owners have been renovating the space for the past year and a half.

The Iron Horse Movie Bistro is owned by a company that specializes in luxury theaters. The Iron Horse is a combination of a bar, restaurant, and movie theater.

Moviegoers we talked to say it’s a welcome addition to Scranton’s downtown.

“I was really interested in the menu that they had and it’s a good location. I kind of want to see a theater like this bring Scranton back up. I think it could do it,” said Conon Pacini of Mayfield.

The staff at the Iron Horse Movie bistro recommend you go online or stop in to buy your tickets and reserve a seat ahead of time.