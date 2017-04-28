× ESU Student Celebrates 88th Birthday on Campus

EAST STROUDSBURG — As the old saying goes, you’re never too old to learn something new.

Blanche Winston is living proof of this.

She’s 88 years old and a student at East Stroudsburg University.

Her classmates and professors threw her a birthday party in between classes.

“I don’t know what to say. I really didn’t expect this many people here, I thought a few but nothing like this,” said Blanche Winston, ESU Student.

Winston began taking classes in the fall of 2007 as part of the senior citizen tuition waiver program.

She drives herself to and from class every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

This semester, she’s taking advanced sign language.

“I keep going because I don’t want to be stagnant. I don’t want to be staying in a house looking at four walls, so I like to get out,” said Winston.

Dr. Kimberly Adams is a professor of political science. She says Blanche is an inspiration to many people here on campus.

“I mean she has a very active mind. She’s been taking classes, diligently going to classes, she doesn’t miss class. She drives herself to class so this is a wonderful, wonderful woman who has drive and compassion and she loves learning,” said Dr. Kimberly Adams, ESU Professor.

Senior Eli Downie says Blanche is not only everyone’s “grandma,” she’s also a good friend.

“Honestly, she is a true inspiration, not only to myself but to my fellow students. To see someone who keeps on going, keeps on moving, is always up and around. We all hope and aspire to be something like her,” said Downie.

Blanche says there is no secret to her college success. She just enjoys learning and plans to continue for as long as she can.

“I want to stay active. So whatever classes I can take that is going to benefit me as well as someone else, I am going to continue,” said Winston.