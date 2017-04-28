Body Building Show coming to Woodlands

Posted 10:51 pm, April 28, 2017, by

On Saturday April 27, the NGA Northeast America Championships bring together the best Body Builders from around the NE United States.  A few competitors from Luzerne County are putting the finishing touches on their show.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s