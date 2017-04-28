At MDA Ball, Black and Blue For Green

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP--- The 17th Black and Blue Ball in Luzerne County drew a crowd of hundreds to this ballroom at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

There were live and silent auctions, raffles too, on jewelry, trips, sports memorabilia and more.

"The thing that always makes me feel excited about this event is you know your money is going to stay local. You're going to see these people in and around your community and i think that's what's really exciting,” said Destinee Deely of the MDA.

The annual fundraiser benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Money raised goes to help local adults and children with neuromuscular diseases by paying for medical supplies, research and therapies and allowing kids affected by those diseases to go to a special summer camp.

"When it comes to helping kids spend a week at camp who have some difficulties, obviously and to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association in its fundraising. How could you say no” said Don Brominski, an MDA honoree.

The local MDA helps about 800 clients in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

The Black and Blue Ball is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the association, so big that planning for next year's event will start right away.

"We have a post meeting in two weeks and then we figure out are we staying here, are we doing the same auctions, are we going to get more people involved? We're always looking for volunteers and board members,” said Don Jacobs of WNEP the event emcee and an MDA board member.