Assessing President Trump’s First 100 Days

SCRANTON — Presidents have been judged on their first 100 days in office since 1940’s. But, some political experts think that judgment isn’t fair.

On the campaign trail last year, President Trump repeatedly touted his 100-day plan including several times in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The president will be in Harrisburg on his 100th day in office.

“He’s still grateful to carry Pennsylvania in the election, first Republican in a long time in a presidential election to carry Pennsylvania. So, I think he wants to show he’s grateful and thinks he has a lot of friends in Harrisburg,” said University of Scranton professor Dr. William Parente.

Dr. Parente has taught political science in Scranton for close 50 years – through many a President. He thinks judging Trump by his first 100 days is a mistake, but still a tradition since Franklin Roosevelt was in office.

“I understand the media has to go on TV every day, and so, it’s the 100 days, and pretty soon it will be 200 days,” Dr. Parente added.

Parente thinks most of what happened in Trump’s first days in office will be forgotten in four years’ time, except for his selection of a new Supreme Court justice.

“One of the primary reasons people vote for a presidential candidate, do they want a liberal Supreme Court or a conservative Supreme Court?” he said.

What about the budget squabbles in Washington?

Congress won’t shut down on President Trump’s 100th day after all, and Parente said that problem is not at all unique to Trump’s presidency.

Parente said one thing’s for sure after Trump’s 100 days, we will all just have to wait and see what happens next.