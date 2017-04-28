Annual Conference Educates Future Journalists

Posted 9:49 pm, April 28, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE — Area high school students got a primer on journalism at the 17th annual Tom Bigler Journalism Conference on Friday.

Students from around the area spent the day at Wilkes-University learning the ins and outs of journalism from local professionals, including Newswatch 16’s own Scott Schaffer!

Students heard presentations from several speakers. Scott Schaffer’s talk focused on the media and politics. Of course, Scott also had time for a few selfies with students.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment