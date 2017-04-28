× Annual Conference Educates Future Journalists

WILKES-BARRE — Area high school students got a primer on journalism at the 17th annual Tom Bigler Journalism Conference on Friday.

Students from around the area spent the day at Wilkes-University learning the ins and outs of journalism from local professionals, including Newswatch 16’s own Scott Schaffer!

Students heard presentations from several speakers. Scott Schaffer’s talk focused on the media and politics. Of course, Scott also had time for a few selfies with students.