Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP -- Three people went to the hospital after a crash in Luzerne County.

Police say a pickup truck and car collided along Lower Demunds Road near Dallas around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The car ended up on the porch of a home.

Police tell us two people in the car and one person in the truck were taken to the hospital.

A state police reconstruction team is investigating the crash.