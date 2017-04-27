Registered Sex Offender Wanted for Child Rape in Scranton

SCRANTON — Scranton police are asking for help finding an alleged child rapist.
Police say Eric Horowitz raped a 5-year-old boy at an apartment in Scranton Wednesday.
Horowitz is a registered sex offender.
Charges against Horowitz include rape, rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and related charges
If you have any information on where Horowitz is, call Scranton police at 570-348-4139.
41.408969 -75.662412
3 comments
John p
He should get life in jail he had his second chance he doesn’t need to get out of jail at all protect or kids.
Stan Johnson
Why is he even free?
Peggy Perfect
I just saw him on a re-run of Welcome Back Carter.