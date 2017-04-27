Registered Sex Offender Wanted for Child Rape in Scranton

SCRANTON — Scranton police are asking for help finding an alleged child rapist.

Police say Eric Horowitz raped a 5-year-old boy at an apartment in Scranton Wednesday.

Horowitz is a registered sex offender.

Charges against Horowitz include rape, rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and related charges

If you have any information on where Horowitz is, call Scranton police at 570-348-4139.