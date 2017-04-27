× Real Life Stories: Faces of Addiction

We’ve heard a lot of talk lately about the opioid epidemic from medical experts to the governor of Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, April 27, on Newswatch 16 at 5:30 p.m., it’s a look at the real story of real people suffering after prescription drug use led to heroin overdoses.

The Stocker family from Selinsgrove is one family spotlighted in our “Faces of Addiction” segment this month.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey gave a preview of his special segment on Newswatch 16 This Morning. The full story airs at 5:30 p.m.

If you or someone you know is suffering from opioid addiction, click here to be directed to the state’s resource website.

To be connected to the website which puts a face to addiction, the page Ryan mentioned that “Celebrates Lost Loved Ones,” head here!