Part of I-80 Closed in Monroe County

Part of Interstate 80 is closed in Monroe County due to a crash.

According to PennDOT, I-80 west is closed between mile marker 299 and 298. That’s near the Tannersville exit.

State police said an ATV collided with a pickup truck.

Officials expect the road to be closed for several hours and suggest drivers avoid the area.

Check back for updates.

