Mother Sent to Prison for Child Abuse

WILKES-BARRE — A mother accused of abusing her children has been sentenced to prison.

Lourdes Rodriguez was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated assault for beating her 16-month-old daughter.

Officers found the child bleeding and unresponsive at a home in West Hazleton in March of 2015.

The sentence also reflects a guilty plea from Rodriguez for abusing her 3-year-old son.