Man Charged after Road Rage Incident in Schuylkill County

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP — A road rage incident lead to gunfire and charges in Schuylkill County.

Police say Kevin Donton from Tremont fired a shot at a vehicle on Route 61 near Frackville Wednesday morning.

Investigators say there was an incident when the SUV Donton was riding in tried to merge.

The other driver was not hit here in Schuylkill County.