Judge: ‘the Eric Frein story ends today’

MILFORD — It was an emotional final phase of the Eric Frein trial in Pike County Thursday.

Corporal Bryon Dickson’s sons were by their mother’s side, seeing their father’s killer officially sentenced to die.

Tiffany Dickson told her boys "he's right there. That's what he looks like" as Eric Frein was brought into court for sentencing. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/q2EtckPi0G — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) April 27, 2017

Prosecutors, victims and the judge shifted the focus away from Frein and put it on the legacy of Corporal Bryon Dickson, cut down in the prime of his life.

After sentencing, we heard from Trooper Douglass in person for the first time since his attacker was convicted and condemned to death.

“I think it’s about us today, the Dickson family, my family, and friends,” said Tpr. Douglass.

Trooper Alex Douglass stood arm in arm with Tiffany Dickson, surrounded by family and friends on the steps of the Pike County Courthouse, each of them knowing Eric Frein has received the harshest punishment allowed by law for killing Corporal Bryon Dickson and permanently disabling Trooper Douglass.

“These cowards out there can’t get away with murdering or causing severe injury to any a law enforcement officer, this goes as an example they can’t get away with it.”

During the formal sentencing, there were few dry eyes as Cpl. Dickson’s widow showed pictures of their happy family in court while their wedding song played.

Tpr. Douglass even hugged jurors who convicted Frein and decided he should die for the deadly attack at the Blooming Grove barracks.

“It’s been a long road especially for me, and for the Dickson family. Meeting new people along the way, one of the positive aspects of this thing if you can say that and meeting jurors is another positive aspect.”

It was the final time convicted cop killer Eric Frein was in front of the people he hurt so badly on that September night in 2014.

The sentencing is a formality; a jury had already condemned him to die, but the victims of his heinous crimes were due a final say in the matter.

Darla Dickson, Cpl. Dickson’s mother told the judge, “we’ve been sentenced to life without Bryon. We miss him.”

Before Judge Greg Chelak sentenced Frein to die, he said, “it’s the hope of the court that the story of Eric Frein ends today.”

During the entire sentencing, Frein was sullen with no expression on his face.

His attorneys offered no remarks and because of his death sentence, it’s an automatic appeal.

Frein will be taken to a state prison in the coming days or weeks.

Eric Frein has been taken from the Pike County Courthouse following sentencing that lasted one hour. Jurors who convicted him were in court. pic.twitter.com/NHhmvGbjC5 — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) April 27, 2017