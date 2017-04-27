× Husband Accused of Hammer Murder of Wife Sentenced

SELINSGROVE — A man accused in the death of his wife in Snyder County has been sentenced to prison.

Kenneth Wochley of Selinsgrove pleaded no contest Thursday to third-degree murder in the death of his wife Ann last year.

A no-contest plea means Wochley does not admit guilt but is sentenced as if he did.

A judge sentenced Wochley to 90 months to 40 years in prison.

Investigators said Wochley killed his wife Ann Wochley, 75, with a hammer inside their home in Selinsgrove in April of 2016.