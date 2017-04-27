Expansion Project at Elementary School in Nanticoke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE -- Some students were part of a groundbreaking ceremony at what will be a new addition to their elementary school in Luzerne County.

The Greater Nanticoke Area School District is renovating its Kennedy Elementary School.

Right now, only second graders go to class there. Once the expansion is complete, the building will house students in pre-kindergarten through second grade.

"K.M. Smith, which was built in 1930, that's the building that houses kindergarten and first grade. Those students will be now up here. After this project, all buildings will be on one campus right here," said Superintendent Robert Grevera.

The expansion project is expected to last a year.