SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP — One person was killed and another injured in a crash that had Interstate 80 closed for hours Wednesday night in Luzerne County.

The crash happened near the Conyngham/Nescopeck exit (256) of I-80 west around 7 p.m.

State police say it involved a car and tractor-trailer. The driver of the car was killed and a passenger was hurt.