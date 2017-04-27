Community Reacts to End of Frein Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- Downtown Milford can finally go back to normal now that convicted killer and death row inmate Eric Frein won't be back in the Pike County Courthouse for a while.

His capital murder trial lasted almost a month.

"As far as business was concerned, I didn't see an uptick in business at all and the traffic wasn't all that phenomenal either," said Nancy Werany.

Frein was formally sentenced to death by a judge in Pike County Court.

Nancy Werany owns the Silver Star Gallery on Broad Street. She wasn't surprised by the punishment.

"Not from all that I heard. My daughter lives here and told me all about it and I think he got what he deserved and hopefully they do it quickly, as quick as he did," said Werany.

The last time anyone was executed in the state of Pennsylvania was 1999. As of 2015, Gov. Tom Wolf put a moratorium on the death penalty, essentially putting a hold on it. People who live in Milford hope that hold is lifted for Eric Frein.

"There's a reason there is a law on the books. There is a reason why that law was voted into practice. If there is ever a case to where that would apply in my opinion, it's this," said John Kazmierczak, Milford.

Teresa Laino lives in an area of Bushkill that was heavily searched during the 48-day manhunt.

She says Frein's crime was unimaginable but feels a life sentence would have sufficed.

"I am just opposed to the death penalty. We have enough people getting killed. Life without parole would have been fine," said Teresa Laino, Bushkill.

Others say for now, their thoughts are with the victims' families as they try to carry on with their lives.