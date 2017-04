Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- An event in Scranton honored child advocates of 2017.

The Children's Advocacy Center of Northeast Pennsylvania's annual Cocktails by Moonlight was held at Posh on North Washington Avenue on Thursday.

Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride emceed the event. She is also one of the honorees.

WNEP-TV also received a distinguished service award.