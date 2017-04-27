‘Chicken Whisperer’ Comes to Central Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANTHONY TOWNSHIP -- Over the years, several communities in northeastern and central Pennsylvania have debated over proposed ordinances allowing "backyard chickens."

It's part of a trend called homesteading, where people try to be as self-sufficient as possible when it comes to things like food.

Harry Jones is not new to raising chickens at his home outside Turbotville in Northumberland County.

"We've had chickens off and on for 20 years," said Jones.

What started as a teaching lesson for his children has grown into his own form of self-sufficiency, and Jones notices he's not the only one doing it anymore.

"I think the homesteading movement, in my opinion, is slowly creeping out of rural America and into suburbia and even into some cities," said Jones.

That brings us to the Anthony Township Community Center just over in Montour County, where dozens of people came out Thursday to hear from Andy Schneider, the "chicken whisperer."

For about the past 10 years, Schneider has built a bit of a chicken empire with his magazine, podcast, and more than 200,000 Facebook followers. He preaches all over the country about better ways for people to take care of their flocks, big or small.

"I would hope that everybody would leave with one new thing about their backyard flock or about keeping a healthy flock of chickens," he said.

Karen Drumheller left work early just so she could see the chicken whisperer in person.

"I started getting chickens three years ago," she said. "Every time I had a question, he's the go-to person. I look forward to meeting the guy that has so many good answers."