BLAKELY -- A library fundraiser Lackawanna County let people grab a book as well as a bite.

The Valley Community Library hosted its Books Appetit fundraiser in Blakely on Thursday.

The community was invited to watch a food demonstration by Chef Patti Chen of Patti's Pitas and socialize.

This is the twelfth year for the Book Appetit fundraiser in Lackawanna County.