Bloomsburg Huskies softball

Posted 6:09 pm, April 27, 2017, by

Bloomsburg has four games over the weekend and with their two games lead over Lock Haven in the PSAC softball standings.  Huskies look to care of business and get on with the playoffs.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s