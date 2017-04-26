× Wanted: Runners for Kids

Summer camp is always a special thing for kids, but it might be even more important for children with special needs. However, one place in our area may struggle this season to make all of those smiles happen.

The reason? One of Dyberry Day Camp’s biggest fundraisers, that helps send kids to camp in July, is struggling for participants.

But you may be able to be a part of the solution by taking part in an upcoming “Color Run” at Wallenpaupack Area Middle School in the Hawley area.

Newswatch 16 Ryan Leckey visited Wallenpaupack Area on Wednesday to explain how the event works and the difference the fundraiser makes for the summer camp in Wayne County and those kids with special needs.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: 3rd Annual Color Run

WHEN: Saturday, May 13

TIME: Registration begins at 8 a.m. The race starts at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Wallenpaupack North Campus/Middle School Complex, Atlantic Avenue, Hawley

COST: $20.00 to $30.00 depending on your age and how early you signup.

WHY: To raise money for Dyberry Day Camp in Wayne County which caters to kids with special needs.

HOW TO SIGNUP: You can register online by clicking here!